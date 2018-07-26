By Kamila Aliyeva

Belarusian holding “BelPharmProm” plans to organize production of drugs for the treatment of oncological diseases and products for hemodialysis in Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

This agreement was reached following the talks between Uzbek Minister of Health Alisher Shadmanov and general director of the holding Valery Shevruk held in Tashkent.

According to the World Health Organization, the world annually identifies about 16 million primary cancer states. In Uzbekistan, over 100,000 patients are registered for oncological diseases. In the provision of effective medical care to such patients, the role of modern medicines is invaluable.

BelPharmProm is one of the leading manufacturers in the world pharmaceutical industry. Today, the enterprises in the structure of this holding company export their products to more than 30 countries of the world.

“During the talks, Belarusian specialists noted that the rich valuable natural raw material base of Uzbekistan, good interindustry cooperation create great convenience for foreign investors,” the Ministry of Health said.

Another important project is an agreement in the field of production of hemodialysis products and supplies. Hemodialysis is a method of purifying the blood with renal failure of chronic or acute degree, it plays an important role in preserving the life of the patient.

At the meeting, an agreement on signing bilateral treaties aimed at enhancing partnerships between higher medical education institutions and specialized scientific and practical medical centers of the two countries was also reached.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz