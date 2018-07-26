By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that the world’s top exporter was “temporarily halting” all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb strait immediately, after an earlier attack on two crude vessels by the Houthi movement, Reuters reported.

“Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait immediately until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab El-Mandeb is safe,” Falih said in a statement sent by his ministry.

