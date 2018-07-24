By Trend

The expenditure part of the budget of the East Kazakhstan region for the first half of this year has been executed by 99.7 percent, the balance of budget funds amounted to 410.6 million tenge, the regional Department of Finance stated, Kazakh media reported July 23.

The department noted that, the balance of unused funds of the national budget amounted to 64.5 million tenge, of which 3.3 million tenge was not disbursed due to non-approval of the rules for the provision of grants for the implementation of new business ideas under the employment program.

In addition, 2.6 million tenge envisaged for payment of salaries to social work consultants has not been used. Savings of the national budget amounted to 13.7 million tenge. And the funds allocated from the reserve of the government on elimination of emergency situations at Zyryanovsk, Ayagoz, Shemonaikha districts in the amount of 44.4 million tenge will be disbursed in July - work on the preparation of documents for restoration of the affected housing accommodations is underway.=

Some 346,1 million tenge will be returned to the local budget, in particular 98.8 million tenge will be returned to the budget due to the lack of certifying documents, the Head of the Finance Department Laziza Kenzhetaeva said. The total amount of savings on the payroll, public procurement (for all regional offices, cities and districts) equals to 60.9 million tenge.

In total, 192.7 billion tenge will have to be spent in the region by the end of the year according to the plan, including 56.1 billion tenge for the construction and reconstruction of facilities, Kenzhetaeva noted.

Also, she said it is necessary to ensure the disbursement of not less than 99.9 percent of budgetary funds for nine months, and to disburse the full volume of the budget by the end of the year.

The official exchange rate on July 24 is 345.68 KTZ / USD

---

