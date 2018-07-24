By Trend

Iran Air Show secretary Bijan Bonakdar said Russia is willing to cooperate with Iran in the aviation sector and help renovate and upgrade the country’s aged civil aviation fleet.

Iran’s civil aviation fleet needs to be upgraded, Bonakdar told Fars news agency.

Referring to new sanctions against Tehran, he added, "Despite the sanctions, countries like Russia are keen to cooperate with us and sign deals with the Tehran to renovate Iran’s aging fleet".

Bonakdar also said that next edition of Iran Air Show could be a great opportunity to present investment opportunities in Iran’s aviation sector to foreign firms and ink a number of agreements.

He noted that Iranian and Russian aviation officials could sit down on the sidelines of the show and sign key deal to promote their bilateral ties.

