By Trend

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Murad Ashraf Janjua, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Pakistan, completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed issues of further intensification of cooperation between the states. Noting the dynamic development of political and diplomatic cooperation, the need to expand relations in the trade-economic, cultural-educational and sports spheres was emphasized, the message said.

The ambassador of Pakistan noted the active cooperation of the two countries, the basis of which is the common history, culture and traditions of the two peoples.

---

