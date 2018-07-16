By Trend

The authorities of Uzbekistan intend to create a single organization that will be engaged in the construction, reconstruction and repair of heat and water supply and sewerage facilities, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to the draft resolution of the head of state.

The new structure has been named "Uzjhilkomstroyremtrest" and it ill work in the structure of the country's Ministry of Housing and Communal Services.

It will become a General Contracting Organization for the construction, reconstruction and repair of all plants of housing and communal services and other facilities in the field of public utilities.

The document provides for the exemption of the company and its regional branches from payment of all types of taxes and mandatory contributions to the state trust funds, as well as customs payments.

The Ministry of Housing and Communal Services should establish regional branches of "Uzjhilkomstroyremtrest" in Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic, regions of the country and Tashkent city by October 1, 2018 through the reorganization of existing organizations engaged in construction in the field of heat and water supply and sewerage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz