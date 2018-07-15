Representatives for the United States and North Korea have met on the inter-Korean border to discuss the return of the remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, during which America supported South Korea, PressTV reported.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing South Korean government sources, said negotiations began on Sunday at the border village of Panmunjom in the so-called Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

Three vehicles of US representatives in South Korea, flying United Nations flags, were spotted heading to the border earlier in the day, Yonhap said.

A UN Command (UNC) general would represent the US side and his counterpart is expected to be a military commander stationed in the DMZ, the news agency said.

There were no reports from the North Korean side about the meeting.

The US representatives brought some 100 wooden coffins into the DMZ last month, to be used to transport the remains.

The repatriation of the remains of the US soldiers was reportedly one of the agreements reached during a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June in Singapore.