By Trend

The opening ceremony of the first Uzbek-Bulgarian trading house was held in Sofia yesterday, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

The foreign trade company "Uztrade" has acted as the founder of the trading house from the Uzbek side, and MBI Engineering Ltd. company - from the Bulgarian side.

"The wide circle of representatives of Bulgarian companies was acquainted with the products manufactured in Uzbekistan during the opening ceremony. The presentation of trade and investment potential of Uzbekistan was also delivered to the participants of the event. The export contracts for the supply of Uzbek products to the Bulgarian market were concluded as a result of the held meetings," the Ministry of Foreign Trade said in a statement.

The trading house has been opened to increase the volume of exports, to strengthen positions in the market of Bulgaria and to develop consistent and multifaceted bilateral relations. The management of the "Uztrade" company noted that, the showroom of goods of Uzbek manufacturers will constantly operate at the premises of the trading house.

Today, 21 enterprises with the participation of Bulgarian investments in oil and gas, textile and food industries, production of finished textile products and other areas operate in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation expressed interest in joint implementation of investment projects with Bulgarian pharmaceutical companies during the meetings in Bulgaria. Also, the implementation of projects in the electrical, textile, construction and agricultural sectors were mentioned as promising areas of cooperation.

The issues of development of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector were also touched upon during the talks, since the historically established location of Uzbekistan and Bulgaria in the center of transport and communication routes is a favorable factor for mutual assistance to Uzbek and Bulgarian entrepreneurs in providing access to European and Asian markets.

