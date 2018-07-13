By Trend

The law enforcement services of Uzbekistan have, for the first time, started using drones in their work, Podrobno.uz reported.

“The Department of Internal Affairs of the Samarkand region was the first in country to use the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).These devices will help to prevent crimes, improve the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies' work, especially in the conditions of mass gatherings of people.The flight speed of the operated drones is 80 km/hour, the flight altitude is up to 1 kilometer”, said the message of the department.

According to experts, a fully charged drone battery will provide 30 minutes of work and shooting video while online.

Recently, the Uzbek state "Geoinnovation Center" and the Chinese manufacturer of drones BShark Holdings Ltd signed a memorandum on cooperation in the development of unmanned vehicles.

The Chinese company intends to localize the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Uzbekistan. The parties will jointly develop training programs, hold seminars, and exchange specialists, information and experience in the development of unmanned technologies.

---

