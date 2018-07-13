By Trend

The number of registered family enterprises in Uzbekistan that have passed state registration as a legal entity amounted to 14,196 as of July 1, 2018, of which 13,604 or 95.8 percent are operating currently.

The growth in the number of registered and operating family businesses was 25.9 percent as compared to the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

If to consider the number of existing family businesses in terms of areas of economic activities, the major share - 37.0 percent or 5,038 businesses will fall on industry, 21.5 percent or 2,921 businesses – on housing and food services, 16.6 percent or 2,254 businesses – on trade, 11.4 percent or 1,546 businesses – on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.3 percent or 174 businesses – on construction, 1.1 percent or 153 businesses – on information and communication technologies, 1.1 percent or 150 businesses – on transportation and storage services, 1.0 percent or 135 businesses – on health and social services, and 9.1 percent or 1,233 businesses – on other areas of activity.

