By Trend

As part of the transition to a presidential form of governance, five Vice-Presidents will be appointed in Turkey, Turkish media reported May 11.

It is also reported that the number of existing ministries in Turkey will be reduced from 21 to 15 ministries.

The media reports, it is planned to unite a number of ministries.

At present, the Turkish authorities have neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Earlier, it was also reported that with the transition of Turkey to the presidential form of governance, structural changes will be carried out in a number of government agencies.

In particular, it is expected that a number of Turkish government agencies, which are now subordinate to the Cabinet of Ministers, will be eliminated or merged.

Currently, 25 agencies are subordinated to the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkey.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2019 with transition to a presidential form of governance, the post of the Prime Minister will be abolished in Turkey.

At the same time, the number of members of the Turkish parliament will increase from 550 to 600, and new commissions will be created.

In April 2017, Turkey held a referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

Around 51.33 percent of voters supported the amendments to the Constitution. According to the amendments, Turkish citizens have the right to run for parliament from the age of 18. Previously, the age limit was 25 years. According to the amendments, a Turkish citizen of at least 40 years of age may be elected president of the country. The president also heads the government and has the authority to appoint and replace ministers. At the same time, he/she does not have to be non-partisan.

