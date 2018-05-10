By Trend

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he has proposed President Sarkissian to dismiss the chief of police and director of the National Security Service, RIA Novosti reported.

"I have just signed a proposal addressed to the president to dismiss the chief of the police Vladimir Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

On May 8, the National Assembly elected Pashinyan as the prime minister.

Actions against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia's prime minister began on April 13. The opposition accuses Sargsyan, who was twice elected president, of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution". Despite the protests, the Armenian parliament elected Sargsyan head of the Cabinet on the same day.

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz