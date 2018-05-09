By Trend

The Astana talks on the political settlement in Syria will be held on May 14-15, the press office of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan informs that the countries acting as the guarantors of the Astana process have confirmed that the next 9th high-level international meeting on Syria will be held on May 14-15, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Apart from the guarantor countries comprising Iran, Russia and Turkey, delegations of the Syrian government and opposition groups have been invited to the Astana talks along with the delegations of the UN, and also the United States and Jordan as observers, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said.

"According to the information received from the guarantor countries, during the Astana talks the parties concerned intend to consider the current situation in Syria, including in de-escalation zones, and discuss humanitarian issues and confidence-building measures, as well as coordinate further steps for promoting the process of settling the crisis in that Arab country," the ministry noted.

Bilateral and multilateral consultations are planned for May 14 while a plenary session will take place on May 15.

---

