By Trend

Turkey will receive the first F-35 fighter jet from the United States on June 21, Turkey's Undersecretary of National Defense Ismail Demir said, Turkish media reported May 9.

Demir said that after receiving F-35, the pilots of the Turkish Air Force will pass training for flying the fighter.

He further noted that Turkey will receive more F-35 fighters in 2019.

Earlier, Washington and Ankara agreed on the supply of about 100 F-35 fighters to Turkey. An agreement between the Turkish government and Lockheed Martin was signed in May 2017.

Previously, representatives of the US Democratic Party put forward an initiative to ban the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier said if the US halts the supply of F-35 fighter jets, Turkey will retaliate.

He noted that the ban on the sale of F-35 is unacceptable, and if the United States takes such a step, Washington will receive "a worthy response".

