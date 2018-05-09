By Trend

The government of Georgia has initiated the elaboration of the EU integration roadmap, which will ensure European integration at a faster rate, Agenda reports.

The Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated that with the help of the roadmap the government aims to do more than it has taken upon itself to do in the Georgia-EU Association Agreement deal.

The conception of the roadmap was approved at the 57th meeting of Georgia’s EU Integration Commission.

"The roadmap will include steps which will enhance Georgia’s political and sectorial integration into the EU better than it is drafted in the Association Agreement,” Kvirikashvili said.

"Georgia is often praised for its democratic reforms by EU partners and I want to thank each member of the commission for this. The final goal of Georgia is the country’s EU membership, which could only be achieved with the large-scale involvement of all state structures and actors,” Kvirikashvili said.

Kvirikashvili tasked the Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze to hold consultations with the public and civil and the business sectors over the roadmap.

"The roadmap with the slogan More Integration, More Opportunities, will be elaborated upon by the end of the year,” Kvirikashvili said.

"The large-scale involvement in the elaboration process of the roadmap is of high importance as the roadmap should belong to all people, to each citizen of Georgia,” Kvirikashvili said.

During the commission meeting Kvirikashvili said that the marking of European Day in Georgia has turned into a good tradition with more and more people taking part in the events organised for the occasion.

The commission members received information about the implementation process of the Georgia-EU Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) deal.

---

