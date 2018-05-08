By Trend

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Nikol Pashinyan as the prime minister, RIA Novosti reported citing the presidential press service.

Pashinyan was elected Armenia's prime minister with 59 MPs voting “for” and 42 “against” during a special session of the National Assembly on May 8.

The leader of the Armenian opposition faction Yelq (Exit), leader of protests, Nikol Pashinyan, was the only candidate nominated by the Yelq, Tsarukyan Bloc and Dashnaktsutyun factions for the second round of the voting.

On May 1, the parliament of Armenia failed to elect the leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan as the head of the government. Forty-five MPs voted for him, while 53 votes were required.

Actions against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia's prime minister began on April 13. The opposition accuses Sargsyan, who was twice elected president, of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution". Despite the protests, the Armenian parliament elected Sargsyan head of the Cabinet on the same day.

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

