Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) increased to 1,024.55 points on May 8, which is 0.79 points more compared to May 7 (1,023.76 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,023.77 points, decreasing to 1,023.52 points by 12:39 (GMT +5), increasing then to 1,024.55 points at 14:22. The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the trade-week, the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 8 (1,024.55 points), with the lowest being on May 7 (1,023.76 points).

Over 6,000 equities worth some 30.52 million soums have been traded at the Toshkent RSE since the beginning of the trade-week (May 7).

(8059.24 soums = 1 USD on May 8)

