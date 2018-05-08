By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin on his assumption of presidency of the Russian Federation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Noting the high level of relations between the two states, the Turkmen president stressed that successful mutually beneficial partnership of the two countries has reached a new level over the past years.

“Our states successfully cooperate on a wide range of spheres,” Berdimuhamedov said in his letter. “I am confident that Turkmen-Russian relations will continue to dynamically develop and deepen in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation for the good of our countries and peoples.”

Russia holds a leading position in the ranking of the largest foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan. In recent years, cooperation has intensified at the regional level, including with Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Sverdlovsk regions.

More than 190 enterprises that implement more than 240 investment projects are registered on the Turkmen market with the participation of Russian capital. Among the traditional partners there are KAMAZ, Areti companies, and Siberia Airlines.

