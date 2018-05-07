By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and China intend to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kemelova said during the forum of experts of the two countries, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

She added that in the nearest future a delegation of Kyrgyz parliamentarians is expected to visit China to discuss the possibilities of partnership between the two legislative branches of power.

In addition, she said that the parties also intend to strengthen cooperation in combating the three forces of evil: terrorism, separatism and extremism, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Touching upon trade and economic relations, Kemelova pointed to its gradual growth.

"According to the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan in 2012, the volume of trade amounted to 1 billion 470 million US dollars, then in 2017 the figure reached 1 billion 597 million US dollars. This shows that we have a great potential for the development of trade and economic cooperation," Kemelova said.

She noted that China ranks first in terms of trade cooperation with foreign countries, and is also the main investment partner. In addition, she summed up the results of the partnership and expressed intentions for their development.

"Last year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China, and we summed up the existing experience of cooperation. Kyrgyzstan and China have built up truly friendly relations and established business practice of cooperation in all fields: political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and security ", Kemelova said.

She noted that the strengthening and development of relations with China for Kyrgyzstan is one of the main foreign policy priorities, focusing on the established legal framework signed by the parties since the establishment of partnership relations.

"Now the contractual and legal framework between the countries represents more than 200 bilateral treaties concerning all areas of cooperation. Between the two countries there is a similarity of positions on a wide range of legal and regional policies. The main document of our bilateral partnership is the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which was signed in 2002," Kemelova said.

The bilateral forum "Expert-analytical dialogue Kyrgyzstan-China" is held in the congress hall of Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek.

During the Forum, experts will discuss and analyze topical issues of interstate cooperation with a view to working out operational recommendations to the governments of the two countries and promoting bilateral relations to a new qualitative level.

