Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are going to hold the First Regional Uzbek-Kazakh forum in Astana, Uzbek media reported on May 7.

According to the information, corresponding agreements have been achieved during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Deputy Premier of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the sides also agreed on holding the Regional Economic Forum of Central Asian States in Tashkent and the first meeting of the Business Council and Joint Business Forum in Shymkent (Kazakhstan).

Mamin noted that Uzbekistan is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Central Asia.

He also underlined that the trade turnover between the countries increased by 50 percent in the 1Q2018 compared to the 1Q2017.

“We are planning to increase the bilateral trade volume to $3 billion by the end of 2018, taking into account the considerable potential in increasing the mutual trade turnover,” Mamin added.

The sides also expressed interest in increasing the level of the investment cooperation, realization of joint investment projects entering foreign markets, and discussed further measures on promoting cooperation in construction, machinery, transportation, logistics, tourism, cosmic and military spheres.

