Trend:

Ankara will cancel the visa regime with Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

"First, we will try to partially abolish the visa regime,” he said. “Perhaps by the end of this year the presidents of the two countries will take a step."

Russia introduced a visa regime for Turkish citizens amid the cooling of relations between the two countries in November 2015, when the Turkish Air Force shot down Russia’s Su-24 fighter jet over Syria.