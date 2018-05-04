By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan is implementing an expanded General Data Dissemination System of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the official website of the organization reported.

The Central Asian country has implemented recommendations on the expansion of the General Data Dissemination System (p-GDDS) by publishing the most important macroeconomic and financial data on the national summary data pages (NSDP).

The NSDP is posted on the website of the State Statistics Committee using statistical data and metadata exchange and is available on the IMF's notice board.

The NSDP page contains links to statistical data published by official data sources, namely the State Statistics Committee, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance. The page is intended to serve as a universal means of publishing basic macroeconomic data. Technical assistance in the finalization of metadata was financed by the Swiss Federal Department of Finance.

“I am confident that Uzbekistan will benefit from the use of electronic GDDS as a basis for further development of its statistical system,” said Louis Mark Ducharm, director of the IMF’s Statistics Department.

Today, the IMF Statistics Department is one of the key players in the international statistical cooperation. The fund's interest in statistics is primarily the national accounts, the balance of payments and financial data.

The IMF annually publishes a wide range of data on loans, exchange rates, as well as economic and financial statistics.

In early August 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticized the state statistics bodies. For example, according to Mirziyoyev, the work on ensuring the completeness and reliability of the reporting data is not organized at an appropriate level, which makes it possible to objectively assess the level of development of industries and spheres of the economy of the republic and regions.

In addition, the president noted, the mechanisms of informing the broad circles of the foreign business community and the international community about the results of the economic reforms carried out in the country through the publication of statistical data in international statistical publications are poorly used.

