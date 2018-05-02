Trend:

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev met with acting Chairman of the Movement of Entrepreneurship and Business People under Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Yakubov in Tashkent, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the main provisions of the address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev entitled as "New opportunities for development in circumstances of the fourth industrial revolution", placing the focus on five new initiatives involving drastic measures to implement large-scale social projects in the country.

The sides discussed issues of regional cooperation, as well as the upcoming forum of regions in Astana this autumn, which will be attended by all the regional representatives of the two countries.

Among the priorities, the ambassador also highlighted the work on strengthening youth policy, the need to use effective methods and forms of work to combat youth extremism.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the whole range of bilateral issues, in particular inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as cooperation between the political parties of the two countries.

In turn, Yakubov supported all the proposals and expressed interest in cooperation with colleagues from Kazakhstan, noting the need to exchange experience and build regular dialogue.

