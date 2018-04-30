Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the US Department of Treasury has turned into "a war room" against Iran.

Khamenei made the remarks April 30 in a meeting with Iranian workers in Tehran, the official website of the Iranian leader reported.

He said one of the plans implemented by the Islamic Republic’s enemies to confront Iran is "economic pressure".

"Another plan is to provoke inexperienced rulers of the region to confront the Islamic Republic," Khamenei added.

Story still developing