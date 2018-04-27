By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan has almost settled all issues related to the issuance of a certificate of Russian language and insurance to labor migrants.

“At this stage, we solved the problem of issuing a certificate of the Russian language, which is necessary to obtain a patent. We also worked on the issue of insurance, both for the travel period and for obtaining a patent,” a representative of the Uzbek Agency for External Labor Migration said, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported on April 26.

At the same time, the agency is now solving another important issue on the recognition by Russia of medical documents issued to migrants in Uzbekistan.

“For this, it is necessary to fulfill several requirements of the Russian Federation. This is a very difficult process. If the Uzbek Ministry of Health can fulfill them, then, I think, in the near future we will settle down this direction as well,” the source said.

In addition, free courses for migrants in Russian, English, German and Korean languages ​​are launched across the country, as well as the acquisition of vocational skills in the most sought-after specialties, such as welders, builders, concreters and others.

Today these courses are free for socially vulnerable categories of the population, according to the representative of the agency.

Also, there is a system of incentives - if after a two-month free training a person demonstrates good results, he remains for the third month.

“In general, the terms of training depend on the initial level of knowledge. Classes are held in colleges that have been transferred to the Ministry of Labor. There are now 16 of them, almost two in each region, which makes it possible to provide quality training to all wishing Uzbek people,” the source noted.

This year, Uzbekistan intends to officially send over 50,000 labor migrants to Russia. However, if in the second half of the year the law on recruiting activities is adopted in the republic, this will significantly expand the organized set of migrants by involving private companies in the process.

Earlier, Russia and Uzbekistan signed agreements under which migrant workers will have the opportunity of formal and targeted employment.

The document suggests making the process of labor migration from Uzbekistan more organized. Migrants will go to Russia, knowing in advance where they will work, live and how much they will be paid.

Before they leave, the migrants will have to undergo a certain test and preparation. The Uzbek Labor Ministry will have to conduct training for citizens under the programs of the Russian Education Ministry, check qualifications and experience and conduct medical examination of migrants. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will have to check the absence of citizens in the number of wanted persons and for the existence of outstanding convictions.

In addition, the Russian employer will have to provide the recruited foreign workers with a place of residence, the corresponding sanitary and hygienic standards and a payment not lower than the subsistence minimum. The employer should also conclude an agreement with the sending party, where all the nuances will be prescribed. In Russia, such labor migrants will have the advantage of being employed by other temporary workers from Uzbekistan.

Russia offers visa-free entry for the citizens of Uzbekistan. Once in Russia, they have 30 days in which to locate employment and obtain a work patent.

Migrants from Uzbekistan are one of the most numerous groups of foreign workers on the Russian territory. According to various estimates, there are more than 2 million citizens of Uzbekistan in Russia. They annually transfer about $3 billion, which is a significant.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz