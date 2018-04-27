Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan discussed over phone the settlement of the crisis situation in Armenia, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported citing the Kremlin.

During the conversation, it was stressed that the crisis situation in Armenia must be settled within the current constitution.

Moreover, in this context Putin and Karapetyan emphasized the importance of the parliament's electing a prime minister on May 1.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz