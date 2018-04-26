Trend:

Iran, Russia and Pakistan have agreed to hold a joint security conference with participation of other regional countries.

The agreement was achieved during a meeting of Ali Shamkhani and Nikolai Patrushev secretaries of National Security Council of Iran and Russia and Nasser Khan Janjua, Pakistan's National Security Advisor in Russia, Sochi on April 26, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

The sides also agreed to continue the joint negotiations and hold talks with other Asian countries to invite them to attend the security conference.

The three top security officials agreed to continue their consultations and hold talks with other countries of the region and invite them to attend multilateral security meeting.

The three security officials also expressed concern over the US destabilizing moves in the region.

The sides further underlined necessity of all-out cooperation of Asia’s effective countries to counter the US measures.

