A delegation of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan participated in the meeting of the senior officials of the “The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process” forum in Istanbul, Turkey on April 19, Uzbek media reported on April 20 citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the meeting, the results of the forum’s activities in 2017-2018 and the main directions for the next year’s period were discussed. The participants exchanged views on security issues and regional economic cooperation, and on strengthening confidence-building measures among the participating countries to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and its socio-economic recovery.

At the forum, the Uzbek side paid attention of other delegations to the initiatives of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, voiced during the International Conference on Afghanistan (March 26-27, 2018, Tashkent) and the main provisions of the Tashkent Declaration, and also discussed with other participants the opportunities for cooperation on their practical implementation.

