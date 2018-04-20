By Trend

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the structure and program of the new cabinet of ministers, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

The profile committee discussed the new structure of the government headed by the candidate for prime minister's post Muhammadkaliy Abylgaziev on April, 20.

The agenda of the Kyrgyz parliament also includes the new program of the new cabinet of ministers for 2018.

Mohammedkal Abylgaziev will be the thirtieth prime minister of Kyrgyzstan.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Zheenbekov signed a decree on the resignation of the government due to a vote of no confidence of the parliament, put forward at the suggestion of the opposition minority coalition after the presentation of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov's report on the results of 2017.

---

