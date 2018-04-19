By Trend

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Japan Chyngyz Aidarbekov met with Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Noriko Suzuki, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

The sides discussed the current implementation of previously signed credit and grant agreements, plans to increase cooperation, as well as the planned visit of JICA leadership to Kyrgyzstan in this summer.

Suzuki said that as part of the ongoing work to update the country assistance strategy for Kyrgyzstan, it is planned to include in the strategy the support in the health sector.

She also told about the planned activities in this direction.

Thanking for effective comprehensive support, Aidarbekov drew attention to the importance of continuing close cooperation in preventing natural disasters.

In this regard, the sides discussed the feasibility of implementing, within the framework of the new strategy, social infrastructure projects to prevent natural disasters.

