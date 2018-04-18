By Kamila Aliyeva

The issues of further expansion of trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the Balkan region of Turkmenistan and Mangistau region of Kazakhstan were put on the agenda of the meeting held in the Avaza tourist zone.

The meeting gathered representatives of government agencies, industry and business, as well as cultural figures of friendly countries, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary reported.

To participate in the forum, organized in the framework of the implementation of the relevant agreement signed in 2014 between the administrations of the Caspian regions of the two states, a large delegation headed by akim Eraly Tugzhanov arrived in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Opening the forum, its participants noted the high level of interstate relations based on the centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual affinity of the two fraternal nations.

During the current meeting, Kazakhstani partners presented the prospects of the developing market of Turkmenistan. Particular attention was paid to the measures taken at the state level to stimulate domestic commodity producers and foreign investors.

Kazakhstan businessmen, while presenting their companies, underscored their readiness for active participation in joint projects of national and regional importance.

Speakers noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, located at the intersection of modern transnational routes connecting Europe and Asia, are striving to realize the opportunities that are opening up to maximize mutually beneficial trade and economic ties that meet the interests of not only the two friendly countries, but also the sustainable development of the whole region.

As part of the exchange of views on the state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic relations, concrete proposals were made to diversify traditional cooperation in such priority areas as the fuel and energy sector, the transport and communications sector, the production of building materials, trade, agriculture, textiles, chemicals and food industry, and others.

