By Trend

NATO realizes Turkey’s importance as an ally state, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Ankara at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish media reported April 16.

Stoltenberg said that NATO and Turkey have always provided mutual support, and the relations between Ankara and NATO are at the highest level.

Stoltenberg also thanked Turkey for the support in the air operations in Syria.

On April 14, Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the US and its allies fired more than 100 missiles at Syria and three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft, which triggered Syrian air defenses.

Dunford acknowledged the strike was designed to degrade Syria’s chemical weapons capability without killing civilians or the many foreign fighters in Syria’s multi-sided civil war.

The Pentagon said one of the targets was a scientific research center located in the greater Damascus area, which it described as a Syrian center for the research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological weaponry.

The second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs.

The third target, which was also near Homs, contained both a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and a command post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz