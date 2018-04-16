By Trend
The aviation structures of Kazakhstan will make a transition to the imperial system (measured in feet, inches and pounds), the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of Kazakhstan said.
The statement was made at the meeting of the governmental aviation structures of Kazakhstan.
The message said that small aircraft will be able to carry out flights in the metric system, upon additional request.
"The CAC also have made fundamental changes in the system of training aviation personnel. In some specialties, the programs are almost completely brought in line with European standards," the message said.
A large meeting on civil aviation, attended by more than 90 representatives of airlines, airports, small aviation operators, as well as the Almaty city aviation prosecutor representing Kazakhstan’s Central Transport Prosecutor's Office, took place on the initiative of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.
The CAC leadership informed the participants of the meeting about the main changes in the rules of flight operations, planned changes in regulatory documents, and also warned about strict measures taken towards to violators of airspace use, which could also include withdrawal of the relevant operator's certificate.
---
