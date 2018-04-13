By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed the law appointing Kasymguly Babaev as deputy chairman of the Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message April 13.

The law was signed in accordance with Article 80 of the Turkmen Constitution and following the voting held March 30 during the Turkmen Parliament’s session.

According to the Turkmen constitution, the parliament passes laws, makes changes and amendments to the constitution, approves the state budget, solves the issues concerning nationwide referendums, appoints MPs and members of representative bodies.

Moreover, the parliament ratifies and denounces international treaties, solves the issues of state border and administrative-territorial division of the country.

