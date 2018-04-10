By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tajikistan, said the Russian diplomatic mission, following the April 9 talks in Moscow between Lavrov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodzhidin Aslov.

"Foreign minister of Tajikistan invited Lavrov to pay a return visit to Tajikistan, and the invitation was accepted with gratitude," the message said.

On April 8-9, 2018, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodzhidin Aslov visited Russia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The parties considered a set of issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements, signed following the official visit of President of the Russia Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan on February 27, 2017.

---

