The deflation rate in the consumer sector of Tajikistan in March 2018 amounted to 1 percent, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan.

Reduction in the level of inflation in March contributed to a fall in prices for food products by 2 percent. In particular, prices for flour, chicken eggs, sugar, cottonseed oil, potatoes, onions, and also liquefied gas decreased.

For this month, prices for non-food products rose by 0.1 percent, while the growth in prices for paid services made 0.4 percent.

Inflation in the country’s consumer sector increased by 0.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan. In February, the inflation rate in the republic was -0.1 percent, and in January this indicator was 0.4 percent.

The growth of inflation in the consumer sector of Tajikistan in 2017 amounted to 6.7 percent.

This year, the National Bank of Tajikistan plans to keep inflation at the level of 7 percent. The real growth of the economy is envisaged at the level of 7 percent.

The government of the country has set goals to be reached by 2020 which are to double GDP, to reduce poverty to 20 percent, and to expand the middle class.

The Central Asian nation also adopted a new National Development Strategy covering 2016-2030, which envisages Tajikistan transforming from a mainly agrarian based economy to an industrialized economy.

To achieve these goals, Tajikistan needs to implement a reform designed to reduce the role of the state and raise that of the private sector in the economy, thus increasing private investment and generating more jobs, to modernize and improve the efficiency and social inclusiveness of basic public services, and to enhance the country’s connectivity to regional and global markets.

