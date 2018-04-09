By Trend

Uzbekistan intends to further expand cooperation with Russia in the military-technical, investment and transport-communication spheres, which is indicated in the Priority Directions for the Development of Foreign Policy and External Economic Cooperation of Uzbekistan with major foreign partners in the medium term, published on April 9.

"Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the consistent development of a multifaceted strategic partnership and the all-round strengthening of friendly relations with the Russian Federation," the document says.

Priority directions of Uzbekistan in the development of bilateral Uzbek-Russian relations include the further expansion and diversification of trade and economic relations through increased trade turnover, the opening of "green corridors", the expansion of interregional cooperation, including the organization of business forums, exhibitions and fairs.

According to the document, the Uzbekistan also intends to intensify multi-format cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Russia, cooperation in the spheres of health, science and technology, art, and education, including opening branches of leading Russian universities in the republic.

The important priorities of Uzbek-Russian cooperation also include full implementation of the agreements in the field of labor migration.

