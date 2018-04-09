By Trend

A factory in the central province of Yazd has produced yellowcake from uranium ore and has delivered the product to a Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in the city of Esfahan, ISNA news agency reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through a video link issued the order for transferring the yellowcake produced in the Ardakan factory in Yazd, the report added.

According to the report, the material was extracted from the Saghand uranium mine in the Yazd province.

The move is apparently taking place for the first time since Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activity in 2015 in return for the removal of nuclear sanctions.

US President Donald Trump's approach towards Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers has cast shadow over the fate of the landmark deal.



