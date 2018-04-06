By Trend

The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia held political consultations in Astana, where they discussed issues of strengthening regional security, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, Russian delelgation - by Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

"The parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, the situation in Central Asia, cooperation in multilateral associations, as well as the strengthening of regional security," the message said.

The sides stressed the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia in all spheres of interstate relations and the importance of work coordinated by the foreign ministries of the two countries for the expansion and deepening of bilateral cooperation, as well as, strengthening of integration ties, regional stability and security.

---

