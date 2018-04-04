By Trend

First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev met with the Chairman of the State Committee of Hygiene and Health of China Ma Xiaowei in Beijing, the press service of the Kyrgyz government said in a message.

Shadiev stressed that the Kyrgyz side intends to continue bilateral cooperation, in particular in matters of interaction in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, medical tourism and scientific research.

"Presently, there is an intensification of bilateral relations in the health sector between our countries. We continue to work on construction of a hospital complex equipped with necessary and modern equipment in the city of Osh. Kyrgyzstan also offers China to participate in a project of construction of a medical diagnostic center on the shore of the Issyk-Kul lake," said Askarbek Shadiev.

In turn, Ma Xiaowei stressed that the health sector is an important part of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

"We are ready to consider the proposals of the Kyrgyz side on the implementation of the project to build a medical facility on the shore of the Issyk-Kul lake. We also intend to develop cooperation in the field of medical tourism, traditional medicine, remote diagnosis, treatment, since this sectors represent become one of the drivers of relations between our countries," he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz