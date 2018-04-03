By Trend

Trade turnover between Iran and Turkey reached $1.67 billion in January-February, some 3.5 percent less compared to the first two months of preceding year, when the mutual trade value amounted to $1.71 billion.

The latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute indicates that the exports of Turkey to Iran in February 2018 were valued at about $265.46 million, 7.7 percent less compared to $287.7 million in February 2017.

Turkey exported $527.458 million worth of good to Iran in January-February 2018, 6.2 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the country imported goods worth $568.1 million from Iran in the second month of current year, compared to $‎588 ‎million worth of imports in February 2017 (3.4 percent less).

Turkey's imports from Iran in the first two months of 2018 amounted to $1.146 billion, 0.35 percent less year-on-year.

Trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $10.75 billion in January-December 2017. The figure indicates a rise by 11.2 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year ($9.67 billion).

Turkey's exports to Iran in the period amounted to $3.26 billion, compared to $4.97 billion in the 12-month period of 2016.

The trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.

