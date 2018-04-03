By Trend

Topical issues of natural gas market development and opportunities for cooperation will be discussed in the Caspian Avaza resort as part of the International Gas Congress of Turkmenistan scheduled for May 23-24, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex, reported April 3.

Top managers of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies and leading experts of the industry will take part in the work of the congress, according to the report.

The event is organized by the Turkmengaz State Concern and the Dutch KHB Holland.

The Turkmen Gazyk company, specializing in oilfield services in the Caspian region, will be the main sponsor of the event. The other sponsors are Dragon Oil company, Total, Petronas, ARETI and Haldor Topsoe companies.

“Sponsorship provides representatives of companies unique opportunity to meet, discuss and develop new business relations with partners from around the world,” the report said.

Turkmenistan plays a key role in the energy market of the Caspian Sea region. The country ranks fourth for the volume of gas reserves in the world.

As many as 38 oil fields, 82 gas condensate fields, as well as 153 gas fields, including 142 fields on land and 11 on the shelf of the Caspian Sea were opened in Turkmenistan, according to Turkmengeology State Concern.

---

