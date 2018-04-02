By Trend

US President Donald Trump’s declared intention to pull US troops out of Syria demonstrate his commitment to promises to leave that country after the victory over the Islamic State, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow on Monday, TASS reports.

"What we find particularly worrisome is that despite constant promises the United States’ sole goal in Syria is struggle against terrorism over the past month we have seen US efforts to get deeply entrenched on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates," Lavrov said. In his opinion, Trump’s latest statements mean that "he is committed at least to the previous promises the United States will leave Syria after victory over the Islamic State."

