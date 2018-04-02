By Trend

The enterprises of the textile and knitting-clothing industry of Uzbekistan will take part in the 23rd International Textile Industry Exhibition entitled “Baltic Fashion & Textile RIGA 2018” in Riga on 12-14 April 2018, the press service of "Uztekstilprom" Association said in a message.

Representatives of the textile and sewing and knitting industry of Uzbekistan will hold presentations of the Uzbek production, export and investment potential of textile enterprises of Uzbekistan.

Participation in the exhibition is expected to contribute to the promotion and presentation of domestic light industry enterprises, innovative achievements, as well as providing broad opportunities for various investment projects international companies.

Presently Latvia is one of the main trade partners of Uzbekistan from the EU. The countries have already concluded a set of agreements on industrial and economic cooperation, investment promotion and protection, and avoidance of double taxation.

In 2017 Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $1.7 million to Latvia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz