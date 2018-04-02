By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the Union Day of Russians and Belarusians marked on Monday, TASS reports.

"In his congratulatory telegram, the head of the Russian state, in particular, stressed that Russians and Belarusians have been building the Union State for more than two decades and the results of these joint efforts are becoming more and more tangible," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin noted the smooth work of mechanisms of coordinating foreign and defense policy of the two countries and the dynamic development of their trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and interregional ties.

"At the same time, Putin emphasized the importance of experience accumulated by Russia and Belarus during the establishment of the Union State which helps advancing integrational cooperation in a broader format on the Eurasian space," the Kremlin said.

The Russian president also expressed confidence that by acting together the states will ensure further strengthening of allied Russian-Belarusian relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas for the sake of brotherly nations.

