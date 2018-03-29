By Trend

Dozens of people have left their notes in the book of condolences opened at Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations following the disastrous fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that claimed 64 lives, TASS reported.

Among those who came to the Russian mission to express condolences were officers of other diplomatic missions accredited to the United Nations and rank-and-file Americans.

"Our thoughts are with the relative of those who died and with the people of Russia," one of the notes reads.

A fire broke out on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry), a four-story shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. According to latest reports, the catastrophic inferno claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

According to President Vladimir Putin’s decree, Russia observed a day of national mourning on March 28. Flags were flying at half mast, and all entertainment events were cancelled across the country.

---

