A miner died last night during underground works in Shukruti mine in the village of Chiatura - a city in the western Georgian region of Imereti, Agenda reported.

The mining accident claimed the life of 45-year-old Zaza Abramishvili at around 3 am.

Georgian American Alloys, the company responsible for the mine, said in a statement that part of the ceiling had collapsed and killed Abramishvili.

Deputy Head of Professional Unions Tamaz Dolaberidze claimed the place where the ceiling fell down in the mine was hazardous.

Dolaberidze believes the administration of the mine should not be sending miners to work at places without appropriate safety conditions.

An investigation of the case is underway.

