By Trend

Iran's apple exports has reached an unprecedented volume in last fiscal year, ended March 20, Mohammdali Tahmasbi, a deputy agriculture minister of the Islamic Republic, said.

The volume of exports of apple form Iran over the last fiscal year surpassed 535,000 tons, Tahmasbi said, the agriculture ministry’s press office reported.

He added that Iran exported apple to India, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Russia during the period.

The official further said that Iran’s annual output of horticultural products reached 22 million tons by the end of last Iranian fiscal year, registering a growth by 1.25 million tons year-on-year.

He added that the production of various horticultural products was very good in the country in last fiscal year, forecasting that this growth will continue during the current fiscal year.

Iran’s agricultural exports amounted to $4.005 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21, 2017), 3.4 percent less year-on-year.

Iranian officials say that the country’s annual agricultural output stands at 120 million tons, worth at $80 million. The figure includes 82 million tons of crops, 20 million tons of horticultural products, 14 million tons of livestock, and over one million tons of fishery products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz