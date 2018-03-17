By Trend

The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has released its final report about Georgia’s constitutional reforms, stating they are a step forward in improving and consolidating the constitutional arrangement of the country, Agenda reports.

"The Venice Commission issues another positive opinion and states that the Constitutional reform completes the evolution of the political system of Georgia to the Parliamentary system and is a step forward in improving and consolidating the Constitutional arrangement of the country on the basis of the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The new changes improve the text of the Constitution. Prior to the second opinion, the Georgian Government in October 2017 pledged to introduce the changes to the text. The draft changes cover the promised changes and are based on the preceding recommendations of the Commission,” the Commission‘s report reads.

The Commission hailed the replacement of the mixed electoral system with the proportional system to be enacted after Parliamentary elections in 2020.

Along with a reduction of the threshold to appear in parliament from 5 to 3 percent the Parliament of Georgia, in line with the Venice Commission recommendations, has admitted the single time participation of blocs in the 2020 elections.

"The Commission approves the annulment of the bonus system for the proportional system and the distribution of undistributed mandates to all the parties overcoming the threshold. The changes adopted with the second reading on December 15, 2017 create favorable conditions for small parties and serves tje provision of pluralism in Georgia.” the report stated.

The document confirmed that the Venice Commission is committed to cooperate with and assist Georgian Government if necessary.

