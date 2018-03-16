By Trend

Foreign ministers from Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey) - Sergey Lavrov, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu - will gather in Astana on Friday to discuss the operation of de-escalation zones in Syria and also political and humanitarian issues, TASS reports.

The top diplomats will sum up the results of the Astana format, which was launched more than a year ago, and will also outline steps for settling all aspects of the Syrian crisis.

Russian president’s envoy for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, and director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa department Sergey Vershinin have already arrived in Astana.

The ministers will focus on the situation in Eastern Ghouta, in the Idlib de-escalation zone and implementing the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on setting up a constitutional commission and continuing talks in Geneva.

The top diplomats plan to agree on recommendations for Damascus and the opposition on the Syrian settlement and also adopt a joint statement.

The key achievement of the Astana talks was the creation of four de-escalation zones - in Idlib, to the north of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in Syria’s southwest. In September 2017, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed several documents on the operation of these zones. However, due to provocations by the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (terror groups, outlawed in Russia) the issue on sending monitors to the security zones, including in Idlib, hasn’t been solved.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz